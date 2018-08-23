Peeing Dog: A Khon Kaen man has been arrested and slapped with an animal cruelty charge for shooting a neighbour’s dog dead out of anger after it urinated on his car’s wheel.

Police said Anon Phanpha was arrested on Tuesday for killing a four-year-old dog belonging to his neighbour, Rungthong Singhasetthakit, at Moo 10 village in Tambon Nong Ko in Kranuan district.

The dog was shot with a modified high-pressure air gun.

A pellet pierced the rear of its body, causing a 5mm hole. It died on the way to an animal hospital.