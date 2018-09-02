The shop was among the 10 sites of arson or bomb attacks targeted by suspected insurgents in 2013, according to a police source.

The unknown culprit(s) stormed into Nikhom furniture shop in Tambon Tha Moung and shot dead shop owner Uthit Chanrat, 65, and wife Boontim Chanrat, 63, with a pistol at around midday. A police investigation into the double murder is already underway and security officers are also taking part as a possible motive is the link to the deep South unrest, the source said.

The shop was arsoned by suspected insurgents on August 2, 2013, part of a wave of arson or bomb attacks at 10 locations in Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.