Gombak OCPD Asst Comm Samsor Maarof told Berita Harian, “Both men, who were involved in the cruel act which led to a stray pregnant cat being killed, were arrested early this morning (Sept 14, no time given) around the area.”The two suspects were arrested by officers of the Gombak police’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Samsor was also reported by the Malay daily, saying that the police are in the midst of searching for the other suspect who was at the scene with the other two men.

CCTV recordings showed two men putting the cat in the dryer before turning it on. This act was heavily condemned by social media users, who called the authorities to take stern action against them.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code, for mischief by killing or maiming animals.

Samsor urged those with information on the whereabouts of the third suspect to contact investigating officer Insp Najmi at 017-929 1359.