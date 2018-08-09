The fire was spotted at 6.45am and fire engines from the Muang Khon Kaen Municipality took about half an hour to put out the blaze.

A sound system, speakers and the carpet of the hall damaged .

A food vendor at the school cafeteria said she saw thick smoke coming out of the hall and alerted the teachers.

Students told police that the hall was being used to practice singing for National Mother’s Day on Tuesday and the amplifier might have been left on, causing it to overheat.