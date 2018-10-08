Khabib sunk in a rear naked choke and Conor would tap in the fourth round.

It was McGregor’s first fight back in the Octagon since a two-year hiatus from MMA, during which time he boxed Floyd Mayweather, losing by TKO in round 10 of their August 2017 bout.

Mystic Mac returned to the UFC in a bid to once again win the lightweight strap. He first took the belt from Eddie Alvarez on November 12, 2016, but was stripped of the title during his absence from competition. Nurmagomedov would eventually become the champion after defeating Al Iaquinta for the vacant belt on April 7, 2018.

The Notorious and his Russian opponent had been engaged in a feud unlike any other previously seen in the UFC, which saw the Irishman launch a metal dolly through the window of a bus carrying numerous fighters, injuring several, but not Khabib.

The bad blood escalated dramatically after McGregor and his entourage accessed the parking garage at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, following a media event ahead of UFC 223 in April.

McGregor was retaliating to his Straight Blast Gym teammate, Artem Lobov, being confronted by Khabib and numerous others at a New York Hotel.

The UFC’s first ever two-division champion faced court proceedings, but a plea deal saw him admit disorderly conduct and in return the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office did not push for jail time and his criminal record was unaffected, allowing for ‘the king’ to return to the Octagon.

UFC 229 Results

Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson def. Anthony Pettis – Second Round TKO (5:00)

Dominick Reyes def. Ovince Saint Preux – Unanimous Decision (30-27 x3)

Derrick Lewis def. Alexander Volkov – Third Round KO (4:45)

Michelle Waterson def. Felice Herrig – Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

Prelims

Jussier Formiga def. Sergio Pettis – Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-28 x2)

Vicente Luque def. Jalin Turner – First Round KO (3:52)

Aspen Ladd def. Tonya Evinger – First Round TKO (3:26)

Scott Holtzman def. Alan Patrick – Third Round KO (3:42)

Early Prelims

Yana Kunitskaya def. Lina Lansberg – Unanimous Decision (30-27 x3)

Nik Lentz def. Gray Maynard – Second Round TKO (1:19)

Tony Martin def. Ryan LaFlare – Third Round TKO (1:00)