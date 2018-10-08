Khabib Jumps Out Of Cage To Fight Conor McGregor’s Team

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s submission victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Dana White refused to put the lightweight belt on the Russian champion.

Ugly scenes marred the victory as Nurmagomedov leapt from the Octagon and began brawling with members of McGregor’s corner.

Khabib’s own entourage then entered the Octagon and began throwing punches at the downed McGregor.

UFC President, White, saw McGregor out of the cage before then telling Nurmagomedov that he would not put the belt on him.

It was a smart move as tempers were boiling over throughout the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, with fans piling toward the barriers which separate them from the fighters.

Some hurled abuse, some actually breached security and began throwing punches themselves with one Irish fan coming to blows with the same member of Khabib’s entourage that had punched McGregor.

