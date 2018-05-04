Key Visa has well over 15 years experience in providing all types of visa services to Australia and the Ukfor Thai nationals. Whether you are looking for your Thai wife or girlfriend to visit your country for a short holiday with you, or you are looking for a more permanent move, we are here to help you!
The types of visa that we can obtain for Australia and the UK are tourist visa (subclass 600), fiancee visa or Provisional marriage visa, married partner visa, civil partner visas and we can also help if you have previously been refused a visa.
Over the years we have helped thousands of Thai nationals to obtain visas to Australia and the UK for holidays and permanent residence also. It’s easy to find out if you are eligible for an Australian visa by booking a free consultation with Darren, our main visa consultant and Australian migration expert.
At Key Visa we make you a promise of “no visa – no professional fee” so if you don’t get your visa, we don’t get paid. There is no financial risk for you when you choose our services.
Using our service to obtain your Thai partners visa to Australia and the UK takes all the hassle and stress away from you
When using our service we will advise which type of visa is best for you depending on your current situation.
You won’t need to prepare the application, we will handle everything on your behalf.
It is common for those who try to apply on their own to have their visa application refused. This is often due to the application completed correctly, a lack of evidence proving the relationship, or the Thai partner saying the wrong thing at the interview.
Because we complete the whole application on your behalf, you can be sure that everything has been done correctly. We even train your Thai partner on what to say at the visa interview she will have to attend.
Whilst most visa companies will charge you the whole fee upfront, we only charge the embassy fee until you receive your visa. Our professional fee is paid once your visa application has been accepted and you have received the visa in your passport.
This means that if your visa is refused, we do not get paid. So we are fully committed to you and your application. We will be completely straight with you from the start, and keep you up to date with the application throughout the process.
If you are unable to come to Thailand to travel back with your partner, there is no need to worry about them travelling alone through strange airports and getting stressed when they arrive in your country alone. Our airport concierge service can meet your partner directly from their flight, escort them through the airport and through immigration to meet with you at a pre-arranged point in the airport.