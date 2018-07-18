KATIE Price sunbathed topless on the beach with her toyboy lover Kris Boyson while on holiday in Thailand.

The ex-glamour model has flown abroad to relax in the sunshine after a difficult few months.

She launches a new series of her reality show My Crazy Life on Monday, which will lift the lid on her dramatic break up with Kieran Hayler.

Katie discovered he had cheated on her with their nanny Nikki Brown during their five-year marriage after she took him back when he slept with her best friends Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas.

In a teaser trailer for her new show, Katie slammed her husband as the “devil” as he called her a “mug” for staying with him.

The mum-of-five had it out with the “manipulative” cheat in front of the cameras filming My Crazy Life.

But she looked relaxed as she unwound on holiday with her new boyfriend Kris, who she says has been her rock.

Katie met the weight loss specialist to work with her 22-stone son Harvey who claims could die from diabetes if he doesn’t get fit.

And it just so happened sparks flew between the pair following Katie’s marriage breakdown to serial cheat Kieran.

The mum revealed: “That’s how I got in touch with Kris because he’s a weight loss specialist, not just a personal trainer.

“And obviously somebody who’s going to give my son attention like that when nobody’s ever given him

that.

“Seeing the smile on his face – course it’s attractive.

“He’s got the banter. Kieran was a personal trainer before and not once did he try and train Harvey.

“But for me, if you think about all the men that have come into Harvey’s life, they are there but then as soon as they go they don’t want to know him.

have three kids

“Kris is helping Harvey and of course I like that.

He’s just very level headed and I think he’s definitely come into my life at the right time.”

Katie has also been forced to come to terms with her mum Amy’s terminal diagnosis.

Despite her brave battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, doctors say she only has two or three years to live.