Kanye West is just the gift that keeps on giving, isn’t he? Fresh from his controversial chat – or rather, silence – about being besties with Donald Trump, the 41-year-old has spoken about his porn habits. Yes, seriously, During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Kardashian’s husband was asked whether his attitude to women had changed since welcoming daughters Chicago and North West. And his answer was a little TMI – don’t say we didn’t warn you…

‘Nah I still look at Pornhub and…,’ the Golddigger rapper replied. A shocked Jimmy took the moment and ran with it, asking: ‘What kind of stuff do you look at? What categories?’ This is already way too much information, but Yeezy just kept going. ‘Blacked is my favourite category…’ he said. Giving Ye a complete out to stop talking, the host replied: ‘You don’t have to go into that.’

‘What’s the point in being Kanye West if you can’t? Let’s break down the categories…’ the dad-of-three laughed. ‘A lot of black on white, obviously… My own reality.’

But the Jesus Walks star was having none of it, admitting he ‘enjoys’ it when people get angry at him. ‘You can’t bully me, liberals can’t bully me, the news can’t bully me because at that point if I’m afraid I’m no longer Ye,’ he continued. ‘I actually quite enjoy when people are mad at me about certain things.’

But he was left stumped when Jimmy challenged his support for the president and some of his most controversial policies. So stumped that the rapper – who as previously mentioned was completely open about his taste in porn – was completely silent when asked why he believes Trump cares about black people. ‘There are families being torn apart at the border of this country,’ the presenter explained. ‘There are literally families being torn apart as a result of what this president is doing.