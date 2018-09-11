Thai Airways International has extended the cancellation of flights from Bangkok to Osaka until Thursday as Kansai International Airport remains closed, the carrier said in a statement on Monday.
Meanwhile, THAI has also extended the period for which customers can change their tickets for travel to Osaka from September 3-20, to other routes to Japan, such as Nagoya, Fukuoka or Sapporo.
The new deadline for these route changes is September 20, with passengers able to change their tickets free of any service charge, it said.