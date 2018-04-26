Junta returning Pattaya sea views to the people!

D-Day is May Day in Pattaya Bay for boat operators.

Operators have been told that from May 1st all passengers must be picked up and deposited at Bali Hai port.

At meeting held at City Hall on Tuesday decided that from next week boat operators would no longer be allowed to pick up passengers and deliver them to and from the beach area.

This has been allowed while improvements have been made to the Bali Hai area but this is now finished.

The change should mean a clearer view of the sea uncluttered by boats in line with wishes of the ruling military government in Thailand.

For some time now one of the slogans of the regime has been “Returning Happiness to the People” – now this includes the view.