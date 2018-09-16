He died peacefully, reported Kia Samudavanija on his Facebook wall on Saturday morning, without giving further details.

Chai-Anan played a crucial role in various political changes in Thailand.

He was among the key drafters of the 1997 Constitution of Thailand. During the 2005-2006 political crisis, he was a vocal critic of then prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. He was associated with Sondhi Limthongkul, a leader of the now-defunct People’s Alliance for Democracy.

After gaining the support of the military and 40 provincial millionaires, Chai-Anan helped found the Matchima political party.

Chai-Anan also held several important posts, including director of Vajiravudh College, president of the Royal Institute and professor of political science at Chulalongkorn University.