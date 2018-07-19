Journalists rush to attend footballers’ interview

Veteran journalist Suthichai Yoon will host the special interview, asking questions pre-selected from lists submitted by news agencies.

Towards the end of the show, journalists may be allowed to ask questions, which would also be screened by psychologists to protect the boys from possible trauma.

The Chiang Rai provincial administrative organisation office, which was decorated with a miniature football field and Mu Pa Academy jerseys, was crowded with many reporters and media crews