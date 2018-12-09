New safety lines painted across a Jomtien Beach intersection has both drivers and pedestrians scratching their heads as to their meaning.

The crisscross pattern spanning the junction of Thappraya and Thepprasit roads – the so-called Grand Jomtien Junction – reminded people of the world-famous Shibuya, Tokyo intersection, one of the world’s busiest.

Some speculated the lines meant “no parking”. In fact they are there to make drivers slow down and be aware they’re entering an intersection.

No parking zones also had been painted along the side of the two roads.