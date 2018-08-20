Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce has been messy to say the least.

She’s accused him of being abusive towards her and slapped him with a restraining order before being awarded $7million from Depp as part of their settlement.

Johnny Depp:

He has reportedly thrown out a variety of accusations about Heard – including, now, that she ‘deliberately left poo in their marital bed’.

No, really.

The Mirror reports that Depp alleges that the poo in the bed was a result of an argument that they had after he arrived two hours late for her 30th birthday party in April 2016.

The paper reports that Heard’s reps say that the poo belonged to their dog – a Yorkshire terrier named Boo who was known to have bowel problems – while he alleges that there exists ‘strong, photographic evidence that connected Amber to the faeces’.

These are sentences that, I’m honest, I wasn’t expecting to have to write when I started my journalistic career.

Johnny is said to have flounced out of their Los Angeles home, leaving a housekeeper to discover the mystery shite the next day. Depp later said that it was a “prank”.

“Boo has some serious bowel control issues,” said a spokesperson for Amber Heard told the Mirror. “There was never a joke, it wasn’t something done to be disrespectful.

“It was an innocent thing, it’s what pets will do. We don’t have anything else to say. Ms Heard is moving on and we do not want to engage in this nonsense.”

The claims, if untrue, shed light on comments made by Heard when he filed for divorce from Depp, in which his ‘paranoid and irrational accusations about some delusional idea’ were cited in an incident in which Depp is alleged to have thrown his mobile phone at her.

“He began obsessing about something untrue and his demeanour changed dramatically. He became angry,” she said in the process of getting a restraining order against her former husband.

Depp’s latest movie, City of Lies, was due to be released in the United States on 7 September, but has been nixed without reason. One of the crew of the film has filed a lawsuit against Depp claiming that he was assaulted by the actor on set.

Depp is yet to comment on the lawsuit.