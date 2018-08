The acting chief of the Phuket Marine Office on Thursday announced a ban on jet-skis and parasailing on Phuket’s west coast beaches until August 14.

Wiwat Chitcherdwong said: “According to the Thai Meteorological Department, heavy rain and waves up to three metres are still affecting the Andaman Sea until August 14.

“Jet-skis, parasails and other marine activities are now banned until the order is changed.” he added.