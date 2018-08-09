JET-SETTING MONK CONVICTED GETS 114 YEARS — A former monk who became a national pariah for his high-flying lifestyle was convicted of defrauding his followers Thursday and sentenced to more than a century in prison.

The Criminal Court found Wirapol Sukphol, formerly known as Luang Puu Nen Kham, guilty of 42 counts of fraud, money laundering and computer crimes for bamboozling more than 28 million baht from at least 29 people.

He was also ordered to repay all his victims. The court will rule in October on other counts against him relating to an alleged sexual assault of a minor.