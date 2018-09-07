The wife did not stop, leading to a collision yesterday (September 5) on Petkasem Road in Krabi City.

Police and emergency responders arrived to discover an overturned Suzuki Swift and a damaged Toyota Vios and Isuzu pickup. The pickup driver, 35-year-old Tanongsak Sornsuk, was waiting at the scene.

Two injured people, the Suzuki driver, 27-year-old Duangruetai Toojinda and her niece, had already been taken to Krabi Hospital. Komsan, 20, who was in the other car, was not injured.

Tanongsak told police that Duangruetai is his wife. While he was driving, he passed another car and saw his wife with another man in the car. His wife did not stop and tried to speed away, he claimed.

Tanongsak said he chased after his wife’s car and ended up crashing.