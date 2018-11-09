Sophie Elms, 18, pleaded guilty to 16 charges against two young children, aged three and two.

The charges include penetration, sexual assault and taking and distributing indecent photographs of children.

She was remanded into custody on the basis of fears for her own safety. Her sentencing will take place on January 4 2019.

During her time on remand she has reportedly been subjected to daily abuse and even refusing to leave her cell for fear of reprisal attacks.

According to sources she has been heard crying in her single occupancy cell and complaining that she does not want to be in prison.