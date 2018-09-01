Jail Phone: A 32-year-old ex-convict has been arrested in Phatthalung’s Pa Bon district for allegedly selling cellphones to inmates and arranged the delivery during visits by throwing the items over the prison fence, police superintendent Colonel Pattarawit Kitamothaneeyakul of Phatthalung said on Friday.
Suspect Natthapol Yoy-at was wanted for smuggling prohibited items, including mobile phones, into prison under a warrant issued in January 2016.
Natthapol of Pak Payoon reportedly confessed to police that he had performed the service many times before he was finally arrested at a house in Pa Bon on Thursday.
Besides charging a Bt4,000-Bt5,000 service fee, Natthapol also allegedly charged inmates Bt60,000-Bt70,000 for eac