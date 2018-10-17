Jack Daniel’s Launches Advent Calendar Containing 1.5L Of Whiskey

Gone are the days of advent calendars filled exclusively with cheap chocolate and naff jokes. Now that you’re no longer a precocious little five-year-old (just me!?) and you’re a fully-fledged adult, you can enjoy life’s finer things… like WHISKEY.

That’s right, in the lead-up to Christmas this year, you can sip on some good ol‘ Tennessee whiskey with the new Jack Daniel’s advent calendar – which contains a very impressive 1.5l of booze.

“This year, friends of Jack Daniel’s can share the holiday spirit with the Jack Daniel’s Holiday calendar – a Tennessee twist on the traditional holiday calendar,” the JD website says.

“Behind each door of the holiday calendar, friends of Jack will find one of their favorite Jack Daniel’s bottles.“

The calendar includes 23 miniatures from across the Jack Daniel’s whiskey range, with little bottles of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack and Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel all in there for you to enjoy.



Credit: Jack Daniel’s

Oh, and window no. 7 (geddit?) also features a special treat in the form of a 5cl Jack Daniel’s key ring hip flask, just so you never have to be without your fix this festive season. Maybe don’t take that one into work, though…

The £60 calendar will be sold in Asda Stores from 19 November, but will also be available via Jack Daniel’s shops from 12 November.

Of course, if you’re more of a beer lover than a whiskey fiend, there’s an equally appealing boozy advent calendar also doing the rounds.

This beer and pork scratchings calendar combines a classic pub combo into one package, featuring 12 bags of Snaffling Pig pork crackling and a dozen 330ml bottles of Meantime Brewery beers to wash them down with.

You’ll be able to drink your way through a selection of Meantime’s London Lager, London Pale Ale and Yakima Red – though if you’d prefer it alcohol-free you can also get a cheaper version in the form of Snaffling Pig’s Merry Piggin‘ Christmas Pork Crackling Advent Calendar, which has 24 mini bags of pork crackling. That one comes with six flavours – Pigs in Blankets, Low & Slow BBQ, Black Pepper, Salt ‘N’ Vinegar, Marvellous Maple and Perfectly Salted – and costs £17.50.

Yup, this year’s advent calendar game is looking pretty strong.