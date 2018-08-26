Duterte to soldiers: Destroy Islamist terrorists; don’t surrender

In a speech in Camp Teodulfo Bautista Headquarters in Jolo, Sulu, on Saturday, Duterte reiterated his support for soldiers in their fight against terrorists.

“I assure you that you have my full support as you conduct intensive military operations against these terrorist groups, particularly those who subscribe to the extremist ideologies of the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda,” Duterte said.

“That’s just a bankrupt – inutil – na ideology. Ang alam lang nito magpatay pati magsira. Destroy and kill. So my order to you: Destroy and kill also. Bakit ka magpalugi?” he added.

The President then stressed that he’s the only commander-in-chief who provides side arms to soldiers, noting the extreme challenge faced by soldiers.

“Ako lang ‘yung Presidente na nagbibigay ng sidearm kasi (ang) giyera dito babuyan,” he stressed.

“Do not surrender. Kaya ako, binigyan ko kayo ng [sidearms] — that’s one magazine deployed, another two. Pag naubos ‘yung dalawa, ‘yang last magazine, iyo ‘yan,” he added.

Duterte also reminded the soldiers to not allow themselves be caught alive by terrorists for they will face torture.

“At kung ma-corner ka, wala ka ng bala, huwag kang magpahuli. Dadalhin ka ng kampo, gawain kang aso doon at pagkatapos, iharap ka sa camera, luglugin (slit/cut) ka,” he said.

“Pero ‘yang sabi ko, huwag kayo magpababoy. Ang sundalo ko, matapang at handang mamatay. Kaya ‘pag wala ka ng bala, ‘yung last magazine, kainin mo na lang,” he added.