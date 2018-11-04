Isan man fined for pleasuring himself in public

A Khon Kaen man was arrested for masturbating on his motorcycle in front of bar hostesses in Pattaya.

Jetpinit Nonseiharach, 26, was taken into custody at his apartment in Sattahip Oct. 24 after he was caught on video pleasuring himself outside the Season Chill pub on Third Road.

It was the third time Jetpinit was arrested for public indecency and lewd behavior.

Police said Jetpinit confessed that while he has a girlfriend he likes to masturbate in public. He claimed he was undergoing mental-health treatment in Isan, but stopped taking his medicine.

He was fined 5,000 baht and released.