Internet porn use plummeted during Royal wedding, figures reveal

INTERNET pornography use fell ten per cent worldwide during the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Figures released by adult-entertainment website PornHub also reveal UK visitors plummeted 21 per cent during the televised marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

But it was not just the British with royal fever.

German visitors fell by 16 per cent, Spanish visitors fell by 15 per cent, and Chilean visitors fell by 20 per cent.

The highest dip was recorded by the French, with visitors plummeting 23 per cent compared to an average Sunday.

This was not the first time our Royal Family has caused changes in traffic to the largest pornography website in the world.

The only event to cause a larger dip in website traffic was the World Cup Final.

All searches containing the term “Royal” grew by 1,865 per cent in the days following the ceremony.

Other data released by the website also records a 2,208 per cent increase in people searching for the Meghan Markle after the couple’s engagement announcement on November 21 last year.

Searches for the Duchess increased by age group.

Visitors aged 18-24 were proportionally 65 per cent less likely to search for Meghan, while those over the the age of 65 were 249 per cent more likely.

PornHub also records that 25 per cent of searchers get Meghan’s name wrong.

The most popular variation is Megan Markle, followed by Megan Markel.

The website said it also saw a large number of searches for Prince Harry, but because he had few daily searches prior to the wedding it was difficult to record a percentage increase.

PornHub is the biggest adult website on the planet with more than 33.5 billion visiting in 2018.

That works out to about 92 million visits a day.

The United States tops the list when broken down by traffic by country followed by the United Kingdom in second, India in third, and Japan in fourth.

Pornhub is a Canadian pornographic video sharing website and the largest pornography site on the Internet.

It launched in 2007 and has offices and servers in San Francisco, Houston, New Orleans and London.

People are most likely to visit the site at midnight and least likely at 5am.

Seventy three per cent of visitors from the United Kingdom are men and 27 per cent are women