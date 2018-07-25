Intern nurse arrested for shooting ‘abusive’ boyfriend dead

Police said the suspect, Natchanok Noothong, 22, admitted shooting Anuwat Noowan, 28, to escape a “sex-slave” relationship which she could no longer put up with.

Police were alerted at 9pm to the shooting incident on Soi Bang Na-Trat 4.

When police and rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation arrived at the scene, they found Anuwat’s body in his seat, slumped across the seat beside him.

Kittipong Saengchai, 44, the witness who called police, said he was driving home on the soi when Anuwat’s car skidded and collided with his own.

He said he then saw Natchanok open the driver’s door and run to him shouting “the man in the car has gun”.

Kittipong let Natchanok sit in his car while he checked the other car and discovered Anuwat’s body, before calling the police.

When they arrived, Natchanok reportedly confessed to shooting Anuwat with his own gun.

Natchanok said he had often beaten her to force her to have sex. After he attacked her again on Tuesday night, punching her in the eye, she said she remembered Anuwat kept a gun on the back seat, so she grabbed it and shot him in the back of the head.