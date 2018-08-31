Insurgents firebomb Pattani electricity office

Police said no one was injured in the attack at 2:30am at the Khok Pho PEA office in Moo 4 village in Tambon Khok Pho.

The fire only slightly damaged the office sign as officials and villagers helped put out the blaze soon after the attack.

The bullets from the insurgents left holes in the windows and wall of the building, police added.

Witnesses told police that six insurgents arrived on three motorcycles and two hurled the firebombs at the office and two others fired at the building with assault rifles and then fled the scene.

Pattani governor Weeranan Pengchan and police chief Maj Gen Piyawat Chalermsri inspected this morning.