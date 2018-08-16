Insanely Long Legs

This stunning Swedish model surely has the longest legs you’ve ever seen.

Ia Ostergren is a model like no other. This Swedish girl is very popular on Instagram thanks to her unreal legs that seem to go on forever. And for good reason, they are 3 foot 4 inches long, giving Ia a total height of 5 foot 10!

Insanely Long Legs

Thanks to her unusual silhouette, Ia already has more than 220,000 followers on Instagram. It is even thanks to Instagram that she found her husband, a bodybuilder.

But Ia Ostergren has come a long way! In her childhood, she was very self-conscious about her long legs and her skinny body. In 2013, she started bodybuilding to sculpt her body and gain weight. Obviously, it was pretty successful. She even had a baby recently, after which she got back in shape almost immediately.