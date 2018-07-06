Injured trooper rushed to hospital, bodies retrieved in Army plane crash

A rescue team from the 17th Infantry Regiment, local defence volunteers from Ban Huay Pheung village, the Mae Hong Song Disaster Mitigation Office as well as a medical team from the Mae Hong Son Hospital reached the crash site in a remote area in Mae Hong Son four kilometres inside the border at 10pm.

The rescuers found a seriously injured passenger, who was able to talk, but the other passenger and the two pilots were dead.

Sgt-Major 1st Class Chatchanan Kheunkaew, a logistic troopers from the 17th Infantry Regiment, suffered burns to 60 per cent of his body.

The rescue team rushed him to Mae Hong Son Hospital.

The two pilots – Lieutenant Nareupol Pookthong and Lieutenant Wiroj Taengkratok – and the other passenger, Lieutenant Khemarat Doungkaew, were dead.

Before the rescue team was sent it, an Army helicopter was dispatched to search for the six-seater plane at 4.50pm after it disappeared from radar around 11am in the Thai-Myanmar border area of the province’s Pang Mapha district

The helicopter spotted the crashed aeroplane in a mountainous area near Ban Huai Sai Khao in Tambon Huai Pha of Muang district at about 5pm.