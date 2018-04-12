Indians arrested for purchases allegedly using stolen credit card information

Two Indian nationals were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using PayPal accounts linked to other people’s credit cards to buy goods at a Bangkok shop.

Tourist Police deputy commissioner Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal said Deepak Kumar Khandelwal, 31, and Rohit Luthra, 27, were arrested at Don Mueang International Airport while they were about to board the plane. They were arrested after a Bangkok shop filed a complaint with police that the two had used PayPal accounts to buy goods worth Bt85,000 at the shop four times but it could not collect money from PayPal. It was found that the PayPal accounts were linked to other people’s credit cards.

Police seized two mobile phones from the two suspects, which allegedly had photos of 22 credit cards belonging to others. BP – EP