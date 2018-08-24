Indian man arrested for allegedly raping girl, 14

He denied raping the girl, saying he simply took the girl to his room for drinks.

The girl told her parents that she had met the suspect via the Line chat app on June 30 and he asked her to meet him on Khaosan Road on July 1. The girl alleged that the suspect took her to his condo room and had her drink beer before raping her.

The girl said she was initially scared to inform her family so she rented a hotel in the Sukhumvit area until July 3 before she went home and told her father, who filed a complaint with police later.

Yatheesha was charged with raping a girl under 15 and unlawfully taking away a person under 15 from her parents.