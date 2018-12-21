Increase recommended in speed limits on motorways and expressways

A police panel in charge of improving traffic law is proposing that speed limits be increased on motorways and expressways.

Pol Maj Gen Ekkarat Limsangkart, deputy commander of the Police Education Bureau who heads the police panel in charge of improving traffic law, said the speed limit of 90 kilometres per hour on expressways and motorways has been in place for 40 years and needs to be changed.

Currently, the speed limit on motorways is 90 km/h and 80 km/h on expressways. Ekkarat said the panel suggested the speed limit should be increased to about 100 km/h to 110 km/h.

Ekkarat said his panel would convene another meeting to finalise the proposal and submit it to the police commissioner, who would send it to the Cabinet for approval.

Ekkarat said the speed limits on motorways and expressways has been enforced based on the law enacted in 1979. The law states that the speed limit in Bangkok and municipality areas is 80 km/h and outside Bangkok and municipality areas is 90 km/h.

Since motorways are outside Bangkok and municipality areas, the speed limit is limited at 90 km/h and since expressways are in Bangkok, the speed limit is set at 80 km/h, Ekkarat explained.