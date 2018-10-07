Pattaya Tourist Police arrested an illegal Chinese tour guide for allegedly extorting customers for extra packages.

Li Wenyong, 33, and his boss, Pornpimil Senakan, 27, were taken into custody Sept. 24 outside the Pattaya Floating Market where Chinese tourists complained they were abandoned when they refused to pay Li an additional 3,200 baht each to enter the tourist attraction.

Pornpimil, a guide with P.P.M. Travel Co., confessed she hired Li for 10,000 baht. He was charged with working without a permit and working as a tour guide without a license. She was charged with employing a foreigner without a work permit.

The tourists, left with little time to continue their sightseeing, were assisted by tourist police, leaving them feeling a bit better.