Husband killed, wife injured in gun attack on couple

Police has launched a manhunt for two helmeted assailants who were captured in CCTV footage from nine cameras at the premises and a nearby area during the 5am attack, provincial police chief Pol Maj-General Sujarit Chingnawan said.

Police found some spent cartridges at the scene and suspected the motive for the shooting was possibly a business or personal conflict.

Sujarit said initial police probe found that the attackers had intended to kill both the victims. After shooting dead the man, Pracha Worathat, 50, in the back of his head, they chased his wife Preeda Worathat as she fled. She was shot 4-5 times in the arm and the back. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she underwent surgery and is reported to be recovering.

The victims have one daughter, Pattamawan, 30, who rushed to the scene along with a few relatives. She urged police to arrest the culprits soon.