Hundreds Killed in RTA – PM overall satisfied with Songkran

Thailand’s Prime Minister has expressed satisfaction over the overall situation during the Songkran holiday, welcoming higher interest in Thai traditions and lower instances of crime, although road traffic deaths are at an all time high.

Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd has relayed Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha’s thoughts about the most recent Songkran holiday, making known he was glad to see citizens paying attention to cultural and traditional activities following the government’s encouragement to do so.

The PM was also pleased to know the amount of reported crime was down this year due to increased measures by the state as well as cooperation from citizens. Programs that proved effective during the period included the police house monitoring program, the polite water splashing campaign and a program promoting proper dress.

Today is the final official day of Songkran festivities and the beginning of the revelers return to their places of work.

The Prime Minister has, nonetheless, expressed concern over the health of those who have been engaged in water splashing for several days, urging all to be wary of their well being and to avoid conditions such as sun stroke and pneumonia.

He urged those splashing water not aim for others’ faces and not drink alcohol while joining in the play. Authorities have been ordered to remain vigilant and watchful over both revelers and potential criminals. DN – EP