Huge millipede filmed crawling up the toilet

This is the stomach-churning moment a huge millipede was filmed crawling up a toilet.

The large insect with wiggly legs was seen in the bathroom at a nightclub in Chachoengsao province.

The filmer, Ton Surawat, ”I went to the toilet at the nightclub and saw this massive millipede crawling up. It was wriggling its legs and looked horrible.

”It made me feel sick. My friend tried to catch it in a bottle but it escaped back down the toilet. It was about eight inches long and had a thick body. I don’t want to go to the toilet when that is around, because they bite and can be poisonous.”