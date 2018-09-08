HRH Princess Soamsawali recovering in hospital

A second announcement at 6.45am said that, despite the improvement in her condition, doctors had advised the Princess, 61, to remain in hospital for a while longer to undergo physical therapy.

The bureau said the tissue infection on the Princess’ left shin had been cured and her right arm and hand had regained most of the strength they’d lost.

The bureau reported on September 1 that the Princess had been hospitalised with a swollen left shin that doctors diagnosed as the result of an infection.

It said she felt weakness, but not numbness, in the right arm on August 31.

An MRI scan indicated limitations in the blood flow to parts of her brain and she was given anti-platelet medication.