HRH Princess Sirindhorn grants mobile medical vehicle for deep South

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan chaired the ceremony to formally receive the vehicle from the Princess.

Princess Sirindhorn also granted the name “Sirivejyarn” for the vehicle.

Prawit said during the ceremony that the government and residents of the three southern border provinces appreciated the Princess’s kindness in granting the vehicle.

The vehicle’s name means medical services and it is the first vehicle in Thailand designed to provide proactive healthcare to the underprivileged in remote areas of the country.

Prawit added that the vehicle would allow the poor to receive timely and convenient healthcare.

Princess Sirindorn initiated the mobile healthcare vehicle service after visiting the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre last September, where she praised the centre’s work in helping handicapped children and their families.