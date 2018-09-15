Hotel maid accused of theft says she thought US$200 was a tip

Hotel Maid: Siriwimol Sriwilaisuk, 18, who is employed at a hotel on Jomtien Beach in tambon Nong Prue, was apprehended at work and taken to Pattaya City Police Station today (Sept 11), said Lt Piyapong Ensarn, a tourist police inspector.

Her arrest followed a complaint by Nikolay Lavanov, 37, a Russian national, that US$200 cash had been stolen from his room.

The young maid admitted she took the cash, saying the US$200 had been left twice on a desktop in the room. She did not intend to steal the money. She thought the foreign tourist had placed the money on the desk as a tip for her.

She then exchanged the money, receiving about B6,500, with which she purchased a small gold ring and kept the rest for personal use.

She was charged with theft.