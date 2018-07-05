Both numbers were sold out nationwide in less than two hours after all three 4D betting operators opened for business.

Even illegal 4D bookies stopped accepting the bets since noon despite an overwhelming demand.

The number 5753 was based on a special 4D booklet used among the punters to indicate “arrested for corruption”.

While 2469 – the number plate of a red Proton Inspira – was believed to have been used to take Najib to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters on Tuesday evening.

Checks at Magnum, Sports Toto and Pan Malaysian Pools showed all outlets having exhausted the maximum quota allowed for a number to be placed as bets on a single draw.

One of the betting outlet operators, who only wanted to be identified as Lai, said there was a rush to buy both numbers.

“There was already a long queue since 8am. Punters rushed to place their bets as such hot numbers often sold out quickly.”

Magnum has a combination of RM8,000 bet for their big and small draws on a single number while Sports Toto maximum bet is at RM5,000.

Pan Malaysian Pools, the operator of Da Ma Cai, allowed a maximum bet of RM6,000 for a single number draw.

According to an illegal 4D operator in George Town, who declined to be named, some punters had placed bets since Tuesday evening.

“We do not allow any bets that are more than RM100 on a single number initially.”

However, he said, as of noon yesterday, illegal bookies stopped taking in bets but honoured the earlier bookings despite an overwhelming demand.

“We are worried it may turn out as a winning number. In the past, we were badly hit by such hot numbers.”

Following Najib’s arrest, which is the topic of coffeeshop talk everywhere, hardcore punters looked up the “4D bible” for the right number to place bets, hoping it could bring them a windfall.