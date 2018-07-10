Hong Kong stars send messages of strength to footballers, rescuers

In the brief video clips posted on Monday by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong, the stars expressed their best wishes in Thai.

Actor Simon Yam says, “I wish the ‘Wild Boar’ team to be safe.”

Actress Michelle Yim Wai-ling says, “We, the people of Hong Kong wish to express encouragement to the ‘Wild Boar’ team and all members of the rescue team. Thai kids keep on strong! Thai people keep on strong!”

TV host Roger Wu says, “Hello, I would like to express encouragement to the ‘Wild Boar’ team and all the officials and volunteers who went there to rescue them. I wish that you all are safe. Thailand keep on strong!”

The 12 young footballers and the assistant coach of the Mu Pa (Wild Boar) Academy Mae Sai football club were trapped in a flooded Chiang Rai on June 23. So far, eight were extracted over July 8 and 9, with plans being made to take out the remaining five.