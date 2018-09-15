THAI cancels some flights to Hong Kong as Mangkhut nears

THAI cancels some flights to Hong Kong as Mangkhut nears
An aerial view shows boats in a 'typhoon shelter' next to the flood prone coastal village of Lei Yu Mun, two days before the expected arrival of Super Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong on September 14, 2018.

Thai Airways International (THAI) has adjusted its flight schedule and cancelled some round-trip flights on the Bangkok-Hong Kong route during September 15-17 due to Typhoon Mangkhut.

 

The airline will waive the change fee, with conditions applied, for passengers holding round-trip tickets for flights between the cities during September 15-18, the company said in a statement on Friday night.

To reschedule, passengers should contact THAI sales offices, THAI Contact Centre at 0-2356-1111 or THAI representative travel agents.

