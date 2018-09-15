Thai Airways International (THAI) has adjusted its flight schedule and cancelled some round-trip flights on the Bangkok-Hong Kong route during September 15-17 due to Typhoon Mangkhut.
The airline will waive the change fee, with conditions applied, for passengers holding round-trip tickets for flights between the cities during September 15-18, the company said in a statement on Friday night.
To reschedule, passengers should contact THAI sales offices, THAI Contact Centre at 0-2356-1111 or THAI representative travel agents.