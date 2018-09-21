Photos of the misspelt name of Cathay Pacific with a missing “f” after a fresh paint job have emerged on social media on Wednesday, drawing laughs even from the airline itself.

Republishing the photos from the Hong Kong Aviation Discussion Board (HKADB) on the airline’s Twitter page, Cathay Pacific wrote: “Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!”

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that an engineer for Haeco, a sister company of the airline, was baffled by the mistake which could cost thousands of dollars to correct.

It was unclear whether staff from Cathay Pacific or Haeco was responsible for the error, said the SCMP