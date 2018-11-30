Honda Unveils: Honda Automobile (Thailand) has unveiled the New Honda Civic together with the introduction of new Honda CR-V 5-seat benzene-powered variant.

The company has also unveiled a new Honda Accord 10th generation for the first time in Thailand and the hybrid supercar Honda NSX at the 35th Thailand International Motor Expo 2018 at the Honda booth (A14) in Challenger Hall 2, Muang Thong Thani, ‪from November 30 to December 10‬.

Pitak Pruittisarikorn, the chief operating officer, said: “First, we are introducing a new Honda Civic, a sport premium sedan that is ready to bring you across to the next level of confidence.

“This new model features an exclusive intelligent safety technology called Honda SENSING, a technology that will provide you with confidence on every journey you take.

Honda Civic has been a number one sedan among Thai consumers and today we are offering them the next level of design with features allowing consumers to experience a truly sport spirit of Honda’s sport sedan icon.”

The new Honda Civic is available as a TURBO RS priced at Bt1,219,000, TURBO priced at Bt1,104,000, 1.8 EL priced at Bt964,000 and 1.8E priced at Bt874,000.

It is available in five colours including lunar silver metallic, modern steel metallic, crystal black pearl and two new colours – brilliant sporty blue metallic and platinum white pearl.

For customers who are interested, the new vehicle is currently available to book during the Motor Expo and at Honda showrooms.

The New Honda Civic will also be available ‪from January 12‬.