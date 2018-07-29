Homeowners complain of falling debris from Pattaya condo

A group of Pattaya homeowners says their complaints about debris falling from an under-construction condominium have been falling on deaf ears.

Both Thai and foreign owners at the Baan Grand Tanyawat Home 2 development say the Arcadia Beach Resort project has been negligent in protecting surrounding property and failed to compensate them for serious damage to their homes.

Norwegian Bjorn Ingolf Soreng complained pile-driving for the four towers has caused large cracks in walls. He added that contractors sent over some workers who replaced tiles and patched cracks, but did not address the core problem.

Arcadia Beach Resort is a condominium project developed by Heights Holdings on Soi Mu Ban Chomthian Niwet. The condominium is comprised of four buildings each eight stories tall with 1,118 units.