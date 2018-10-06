Homeless man found dead in Bangkok canal

Bang Sue police were informed at 11am that a body had been found in the canal behind the head office of Thairath newspaper on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

The man appeared in about 40 to 50 years old. No identification documents were found on him.

A road sweeper told police that she saw the man lying in a bus stop shelter on the banks of the canal in the morning. The man apparently fell into the canal at about 10.50am.

The road sweeper said the man was a scavenger in the area who liked to sleep at the bus stop. She said the man was seen having occasional seizures.

The body was sent to the Police Hospital for an autopsy.