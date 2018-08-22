Hmong student wins hill tribe beauty gong

Kanyawe Khaophatchaikul, an ethnic Hmong from Lampang’s Muang Pan, was voted the beauty queen for 2018.

She is in her fourth year at Rajabhat University in Lampang and was also voted by the media as Miss Photogenic.

The contest was organised by Lampang’s Sports and Tourism Office to promote interest in the province’s ethnic minorities.

The runner-up was a 12th grader, Waranya Wangpithak, a Lisu.

Eight contestants took part.

There were also sports competitions among the hill tribes during the day.