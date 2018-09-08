Hillside bus plunge injures 19 in Prae

Police said the accident happened at 10.40pm on the highway No 103 in Prae’s Song district.

The Mae Sai-Bangkok bus with 32 passenger was upside down after the plunge.

The 19 injured passengers were rushed to Song Hospital.

The bus driver, Somnuek Pummok, 52, said he had left Mae Sai heading to Bangkok and lost control of the vehicle on the road downhill.