High Voltage Ejector Bed: This new Ejector bed doesn’t have a snooze alarm. If you have plans to oversleep it will launch you straight out of bed. All while flashing lights and sounding off horns and bells.

Invented by Colin Furze, the crazy scientist who also created a set of retractable working Wolverine claws, has now come up with another invention.

When it’s time for you to wake up, this bed goes into overdrive. It throws you out of bed and makes a crazy amount of noise.

As is tradition with Furze’s other inventions, the majority of it was assembled by him, in his garage. An classic air-compressor powers the home-made device that throws you out of bed.

If you feel like that still won’t wake you up, try setting it to MAX power mode!

You can even leave your clothes at the end of your bed for a quicker start to your morning as well!

You can watch the full video demonstration of the ejector bed in the video below:

And in this video you can watch Colin build the entire contraption!

Do you know someone who has trouble waking up in the morning? Tag them in the comments below! If you enjoyed this article, please SHARE it with your family and friends on Facebook!