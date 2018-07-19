Helicopter ‘survivor’ gets posthumous promotion

Will be posthumously promothed to become a lieutenant colonel, while his family would be provided with about Bt1.8 million from the civil service’s financial assistance and the army’s insurance policy, said Deputy Army Spokesperson Col Sirichan Ngathong on Wednesday.

While three officers onboard the Cessna-182 helicopter – pilots Lieutenant Nareupol Pookthong and Lieutenant Wiroj Taengkratok as well as passenger Lieutenant Khemarat Doungkaew – were killed in the crash on a mountain in the Thai-Myanmar border area during an air patrol, Chatchanan survived with some broken bones and burns. After receiving medical treatment at a hospital for 13 days, Chatchanan succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday from a blood infection, Sirichan said, offering condolences to Chatchanan’s family.