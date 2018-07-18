Helen Flanagan drops jaws in cut-out bikini: ‘Amazing body’

The Coronation Street actress, who portrays Rosie Webster in the ITV soap, is currently on maternity leave.

As followers of the Helen Flanagan Instagram will know, the 27-year-old recently welcomed her second daughter, baby Delilah Ruby, with her fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair, 29.

And the Manchester native already has big plans for her time away from Weatherfield, as she’s looking forward to her first family holiday as a mum-of-two.

Taking to her social media, the buxom beauty posted a throwback picture of herself and daughter Matilda, 2, in Dubai last year.

Looking every inch the poolside siren, the body confident starlet donned an eye-popping pink and black two-piece.

Daring to flash more than a little flesh in the plunging bikini top, Helen flashed a winning smile as she paraded her toned figure in front of the camera.

While Flanagan stopped to pose up a storm, her mini-me excitedly pulled on her hand as she prepared to take a dip in the hotel pool, while wearing her trusty Peppa Pig armbands.

Captioning the moment for her 646k followers, the small screen siren wrote: “Can’t wait to be on holiday soon. Just need Delilah’s passport.

Detailing the snap, Helen added: “Throwback to my last holiday, just before I fell pregnant with Delilah.”

Praising the actress’ appearance, one fan wrote: “Very sexy,” followed by two kisses.

While another said: “Amazing body on a beautiful woman.”

“You look f*****g incredible,” an enamoured viewer posted.

Helen’s sun-soaked trip down memory lane comes shortly after she posted two makeup-free pictures of herself and her children, taken shortly after each of their births.

In a heartfelt tribute shared in honour of the NHS’ milestone anniversary last week, Flanagan wrote: “70 years of the NHS.

“Thank you for the safe delivery of both of my beautiful girls. Amazing service. Thank you.”

Commenting on Helen’s motherhood portraits, a follower remarked: “Delilah is the absolute spitting image of Matilda,” alongside a red heart.